MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Cap Reaches $27.66 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.66 million and $126.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00012409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00214984 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.58 or 0.00543012 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,849,458 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

