Avestar Capital LLC Buys 151 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 771 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $501.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $404.53 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

