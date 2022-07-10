Avestar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after buying an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495,211 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $185.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.68.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

