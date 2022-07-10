Calton & Associates Inc. Has $289,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Shares of UPS opened at $185.40 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

