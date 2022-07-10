Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 14.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Starbucks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 65.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.74. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

