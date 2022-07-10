NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

Shares of NKE opened at $107.93 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.21. The stock has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.