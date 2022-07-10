First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $62.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.41 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

