Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 3,708 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 86.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $125.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.02. The company has a market cap of $343.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

