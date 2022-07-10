1,374 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,374 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

NYSE WMT opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.02. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $343.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

