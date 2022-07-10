Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

