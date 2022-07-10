Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.
ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.31.
Adobe stock opened at $389.44 on Friday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.48 and its 200-day moving average is $447.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.
In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Adobe by 79.1% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,583 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 19.8% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the software company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
