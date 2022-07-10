Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe stock opened at $389.44 on Friday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.48 and its 200-day moving average is $447.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Adobe by 79.1% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,583 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 19.8% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the software company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

