Calton & Associates Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

