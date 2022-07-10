FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average of $130.21. The stock has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

