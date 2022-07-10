Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $209.70 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.72 and a 200-day moving average of $239.23. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.18.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.