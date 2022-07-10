First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR stock opened at $263.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.78 and its 200 day moving average is $273.35. The firm has a market cap of $191.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

