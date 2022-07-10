Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $330.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $334.52. The stock has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

