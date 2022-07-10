Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 25,032 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.0% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

