Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 15,257 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

