Advisor Partners LLC Sells 626 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.09 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

