Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,568 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

