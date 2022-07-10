First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $173.34 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.96 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day moving average of $190.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.