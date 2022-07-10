GFG Capital LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $37.99 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

