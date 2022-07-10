Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 379 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $245.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

