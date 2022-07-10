Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 63,570 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,570 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.
NYSE BMY opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.