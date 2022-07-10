First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.17.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.69.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

