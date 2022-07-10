First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 2,309 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,882,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.