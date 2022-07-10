Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,022,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

