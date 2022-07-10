Bank of Stockton Has $1.67 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.76.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $518.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

