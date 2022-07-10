The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,013 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 56,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 97,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 143,784 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.