First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

