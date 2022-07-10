International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Decreased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,867 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 41.0% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 195.1% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 31,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

Shares of IBM opened at $140.47 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

