First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.62.

Honeywell International stock opened at $173.34 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.96 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.58.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.