CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in CVS Health by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

