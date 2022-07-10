Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 9,514 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $494.15 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.79. The company has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

