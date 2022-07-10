Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $209.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.23.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.18.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.