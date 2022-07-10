Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 21.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

