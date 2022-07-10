First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1,508.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cigna by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Cigna by 3,910.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

Shares of CI stock opened at $279.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $281.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,705 shares of company stock worth $32,597,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

