Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,614 shares of company stock valued at $646,516 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.