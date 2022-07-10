Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $501.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.78 and a 200-day moving average of $517.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $404.53 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.