Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $238.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.