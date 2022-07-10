Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 81,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 61,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.48 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

