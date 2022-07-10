Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

