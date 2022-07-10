4,101 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $3,484,000. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.3% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 29,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

