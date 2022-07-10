Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.