First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,472 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12,677.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 108,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

WFC stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

