Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $200.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $193.34 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

