Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,630 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

