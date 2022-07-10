Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 21,384 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 141,251 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 53,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.