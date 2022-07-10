Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.13 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

