Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $17.69 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

